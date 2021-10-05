Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will see the recent feud between Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa continue. WWE teased that Ciampa will have a response to last week’s warning from Breakker.

WWE has also announced Joe Gacy vs. Ikemen Jiro for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon in the opening match

* What will NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have to say to Bron Breakker?

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

* LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

* Cora Jade will make her official in-ring debut

* Tony D’Angelo will make his official in-ring debut

* Lash Legend hosts the second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy

