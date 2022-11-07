A new match and segment were added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, MA.

AEW announced a big eight-man tag team match with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

It was also announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will address the Boston crowd as he prepares to defend against MJF at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view later this month.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

