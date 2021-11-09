Pete Dunne will make his WWE NXT return on tonight’s show.

WWE has just announced that Dunne will address the crowd during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. Dunne has not wrestled since he and Ridge Holland took a loss to Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner on the October 12 show, which came right before Holland was officially called up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

WWE has also announced that Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez will be back in action tonight.

Lopez appeared last week to lead Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to the ring for their win over O’Reilly and Wagner, but she has not wrestled since losing to Cora Jade on October 19.

It was also announced that Cameron Grimes will be in action tonight.

Grimes appeared in several “Duke’s Poker Room” segments with Duke Hudson last week, but he has not wrestled since losing to Dunne on October 5. There is no word on if Grimes vs. Hudson will take place tonight.

We noted before that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker likely would not appear tonight as they are still in the UK working SmackDown live events. WWE has announced that they both will address the NXT Universe tonight from the UK, likely in a pre-taped segment.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker address the crowd from the UK

* Pete Dunne will address the crowd

* Cameron Grimes will be in action

* Elektra Lopez will be in action

* Boa vs. Joe Gacy

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray

* The Creed Brothers vs. Kushida and Ikemen Jiro

* Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

