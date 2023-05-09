Several new matches and a new segment have been added to this week’s WWE NXT as the Road to Battleground continues.

Nathan Frazer will be back behind the news desk this week as he hosts the second edition of his Hard-Hitting Home Truths show.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will reunite as tag team partners for the first time since their recent split, which didn’t last long. Their opponents will be Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

Tyler Bate and Charlie Dempsey will also lock up this week, continuing a recent program that includes NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak. WWE noted that Lee will be in Bate’s corner, while Gulak will be at ringside for Dempsey.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp was booked for this week after Kemp’s recent bullying of the NXT newcomer. Another singles bout advanced for next week is Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal.

Below is the updated announced NXT card for this week:

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal

* Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak in their corners

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Nathan Frazer hosts his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Dyad

* The tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title will begin. Brackets can be seen at this link

