We have a new segment announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will be speaking.

You can check out the official announcement and lineup for Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King or Buddy Matthews) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

* Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS.

* Bobby Lashley speaks.

* Will Ospreay speaks.

* Jamie Hayter speaks.

* Mina Shirakawa is coming.

THIS WEDNESDAY, 11/13#AEWDynamite

Bridgeport, CT

8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter Wednesday! After @jmehytr scored a big win last Wednesday, we'll hear from the former #AEW Women’s World Champion this WEDNESDAY NIGHT! AEW on TBS

Wednesday, 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/n9Lle6PGZF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2024

In other news, Booker T has announced that Ice Williams is the latest name to sign with the WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) program.

At a Reality of Wrestling event on Sunday, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer presented Williams with his official WWE ID contract.

🚨🚨 ICE WILLIAMS IS THE NEWEST WWE ID RECRUIT 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/YmMFew0pVR — Prince 🌟👑 (@thwrestleprinxe) November 11, 2024

In addition to working for Reality of Wrestling, Ice has competed for Future Stars of Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub and AEW Dark.