The lineup for the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show continues to take shape.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of a new segment for the annual special themed edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“Since his brutal cage match at AEW All Out against Hangman Page, where has Swerve Strickland been,” the announcement read. “At AEW Grand Slam, Prince Nana provides an update on Swerve Strickland, this Wednesday!”

Also scheduled for the 9/25 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show this Wednesday:

* Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Titles)

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared)

