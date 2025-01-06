The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite episode scheduled for this Wednesday, January 8, 2025 from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, a new segment has been announced for the show.
Now added to the lineup for the show premiering on 1/8 on TBS is a live appearance by Jeff Jarrett, who begins his road to fulfilling his 2025 New Year’s Resolution to become AEW World Champion.
Previously announced for the 1/8 show in Clarksville, TN:
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF appears live
* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage
Make sure to join us here at 8/7c this Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
WEDNESDAY!
An EXPLOSIVE #AEWDynamite is taking shape as we welcome back @KennyOmegamanX to Wednesday Nights, determine a new challenger for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship and much more WEDNESDAY from Clarksville, TN on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/lCNsTl8ZCN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2025