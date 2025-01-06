The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the AEW Dynamite episode scheduled for this Wednesday, January 8, 2025 from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, a new segment has been announced for the show.

Now added to the lineup for the show premiering on 1/8 on TBS is a live appearance by Jeff Jarrett, who begins his road to fulfilling his 2025 New Year’s Resolution to become AEW World Champion.

Previously announced for the 1/8 show in Clarksville, TN:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF appears live

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage

