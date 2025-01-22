The lineup for the special live episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years, which goes down this Thursday night, January 23, 2025, TNA Wrestling has announced a new segment for the show.

Now added to the growing lineup for the 1/23 episode is a promo segment with Tessa Blanchard, who will come into the show fresh off of her victory over Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025 this past Sunday night.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 1/23 show:

* Joe Hendry will speak

* Tessa Blanchard will speak

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz (NXT Tag-Team Championships)

