AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on this Wednesday’s Dynamite from Las Vegas, the final Dynamite before Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The champ will be addressing the attack from Serena Deeb on last week’s show.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* AEW third anniversary celebration

* CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

* FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against RPG Vice

* AEW women’s champion addresses attack from number one contender Serena Deeb