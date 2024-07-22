A new segment has been announced for the July 23 edition of NXT on USA.
Thea Hail will give a special sit-down interview following her encounter with NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez a week ago.
After what went down last week with @roxanne_wwe, we will hear from @theahail_wwe in a special sit-down interview TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/xIgE6fwqdt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match
-Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
-We’ll hear from Thea Hail