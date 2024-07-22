A new segment has been announced for the July 23 edition of NXT on USA.

Thea Hail will give a special sit-down interview following her encounter with NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez a week ago.

After what went down last week with @roxanne_wwe, we will hear from @theahail_wwe in a special sit-down interview TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/xIgE6fwqdt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match

-Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

-We’ll hear from Thea Hail