A new segment has been announced for the May 29th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway will address their actions from Double or Nothing, where Statlander attacked Willow Nightingale shortly after she lost the TBS Championship to Mercedes Moné.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Casino Gauntlet Match for AEW World Title shot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

-Don Callis to present contract

-Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their attack on Willow Nightingale