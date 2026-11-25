The reigning AEW World Trios Champions will be in the house tonight.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite, the company has announced that fans will hear from The Dangerous New Level.

The two-time AEW World Trios Champions, Swerve Strickland, Kofi and Austin Creed, will address what’s next for the group after turning down an offer from Don Callis on last week’s show.

“AEW Dynamite TONIGHT THANKSGIVING EVE, 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max, we’ll hear from AEW World Trios Champions, The Dangerous New Level,” the announcement began. “After rejecting Don Callis’ offer last Wednesday, what’s next for Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed and Kofi? Find out TONIGHT, THANKSGIVING EVE!”

Find out what else to expect on tonight’s show by clicking here, and make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

#AEWDynamite TONIGHT THANKSGIVING EVE, 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max!

We’ll hear from AEW World Trios Champions, The Dangerous New Level!

After rejecting Don Callis’ offer last Wednesday, what’s next for @SwerveConfident, @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi? Find out TONIGHT, THANKSGIVING EVE! https://t.co/z50eWrudSe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2026

Spend your Thanksgiving Eve with AEW TONIGHT!

Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE from Omaha, NE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/ycby84jylc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2026