A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV program at 8/7c on Thursday night, October 17, TNA Wrestling has announced a face-to-face segment between TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich.
Also scheduled for the 10/17 episode is Matt Cardona vs Nick Nemeth and Rhino vs PCO in “Pick Your Poison” matches, as well as “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship.
