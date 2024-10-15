A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV program at 8/7c on Thursday night, October 17, TNA Wrestling has announced a face-to-face segment between TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich.

Also scheduled for the 10/17 episode is Matt Cardona vs Nick Nemeth and Rhino vs PCO in “Pick Your Poison” matches, as well as “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship.

Check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.