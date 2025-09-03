The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, All Elite Wrestling has announced some updates to the lineup.

Now confirmed for the show is an update from Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who will address their ongoing rivalry with FTR heading into AEW All Out: Toronto.

Also scheduled for the 9/3 Dynamite this week is Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks in an All Star 8-Man Tag, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship.

