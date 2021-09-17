AEW confirmed today that on tonight’s Rampage episode fans will hear from World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega regarding their upcoming non-title match at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 22.

#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX accepted @bryandanielson’s challenge for a DREAM MATCH next Wednesday at #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam from NYC! TONIGHT, we will hear from Omega and Danielson on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/gTKue5Vpw7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2021

Here’s the card for the show:

The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (c) vs. The Butcher & The Blade for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Miro (c) vs. Fuego del Sol for the AEW TNT Championship.

Anna Jay vs. The Bunny.

Britt Baker and Ruby Soho speak