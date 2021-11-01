WWE had Tony D’Angelo announce today on Twitter that he will be a guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.

Back on the October 6th episode of the show, D’Angelo, a former NCAA wrestler, made his in-ring debut with the brand.

Here is the updated card for Tuesday’s episode:

* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

* Cameron Grimes Visits Duke’s Poker Room

* Robert Stone Challenges Xyon Quinn

* Tony D’Angelo guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend