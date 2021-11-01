WWE had Tony D’Angelo announce today on Twitter that he will be a guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.
Back on the October 6th episode of the show, D’Angelo, a former NCAA wrestler, made his in-ring debut with the brand.
This Tuesday. Tony D will be on lashing out! @lashlegendwwe @WWENXT 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X0FFAHtuqu
— Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) October 31, 2021
Here is the updated card for Tuesday’s episode:
* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes
* Cameron Grimes Visits Duke’s Poker Room
* Robert Stone Challenges Xyon Quinn
* Tony D’Angelo guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend