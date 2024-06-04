The longest-reigning “For The World” champion in all of All Elite Wrestling history will be getting some television time this week.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s new episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live on TBS at 8/7c from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado, a new segment has been announced for the show.

FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning and confirmed the addition of a “TV Time” segment for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time show.

“Hey guys! Back at it in the front row of the Rolling Stones concert checking in on my branches, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards,” Jericho wrote via X. “Don’t forget to tune in to TV TIME tomorrow on AEW Dynamite and let’s make sure to keep ratings high, guys! THANKS GUYS!”

Previously announced for the June 5 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is the return of MJF, Mariah May vs. Saraya, as well as Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 6/5 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage at 8/7c on TBS from Loveland, CO.