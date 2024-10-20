A new segment has been announced for this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the Tuesday, October 22 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, the company has confirmed that WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams and Ethan Page will speak to the audience ahead of their showdown at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.

Also scheduled for the 10/22 show are the following matches and segments:

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

* Two of Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia

* NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer to appear

* Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino

* Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley