A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network goes down on Tuesday in St. Louis, MO., and marks the first episode of the show to start the latest WWE NXT World Championship run for Trick Williams.

On Monday, WWE announced WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams will be on-hand to address the WWE NXT Universe this coming Tuesday night on the show.

“After winning the NXT Championship in Chicago, Trick Williams will address the WWE NXT Universe TOMORROW in St. Louis,” the company announced today.

Also scheduled for the 10/8 episode of NXT on CW:

* Cora Jade will appear

* Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo (North American Title)

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* Sexxy Red will appear

* Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under (Tag Titles)

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence

