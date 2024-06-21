A new segment has been confirmed for Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

LA Knight will be confronting United States Champion Logan Paul, which is a follow up from when the Mega Star came to Paul’s house. Details below.

After seeking out Logan Paul for several weeks on SmackDown, LA Knight broke into the home of the United States Champion and took a little swim. Now that he is seemingly in the head of the titleholder, find out what will happen when Knight confronts Paul on the blue brand, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

-Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

-CM Punk to appear

-Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline’s attack

-LA Knight to confront Logan Paul