The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 8, a commercial aired to promote next week’s episode of WWE Raw on November 11.

Announced for the Monday, November 11 episode of WWE Raw is a face-to-face confrontation between WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and his new No. 1 Contender, Damian Priest.

Additionally, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship bout pitting Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair against the team of Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez was confirmed.

The bout was first announced by Cargill and Belair in a backstage promo segment on this past Monday’s taped episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

