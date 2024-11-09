The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.
During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 8, a commercial aired to promote next week’s episode of WWE Raw on November 11.
Announced for the Monday, November 11 episode of WWE Raw is a face-to-face confrontation between WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and his new No. 1 Contender, Damian Priest.
Additionally, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship bout pitting Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair against the team of Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez was confirmed.
The bout was first announced by Cargill and Belair in a backstage promo segment on this past Monday’s taped episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
