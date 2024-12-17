AJ “Top Dolla” Francis is interested in a return to WWE.

Francis' contract with TNA Wrestling will be expiring at the end of the year.

While speaking with Wrestleholics for a new interview, Francis was asked about a potential return to WWE. He said,

“Yeah, I would love to do some work in NXT and go back to WWE. That would be great. I’d love to be in a Royal Rumble. But they got my number. They had it the two times they fired my ass.”

He added, “I’d love to help Montez [Ford] and Dawks and B-Fab. They seem to be getting jumped and getting their ass whooped. They need a little backup. I’d love to come help Ashante [Adonis]. He got a little love triangle situation going on, and I’ve seen how that pans out for a lot of men. I’d love to be there to have my brother’s back in that situation. I think it would be cool to add another credible challenger for Trick. Trick is in the middle of another great NXT Title run, and it’s looking like he’s about to face Oba Femi, which is cool. I’d love to wrestle Oba Femi. Oba Femi be bullying these boys. I’m bigger than Oba. So there’s a lot of things that could be really cool when I go back. I would love to fight AJ Styles for the right to be named AJ. I would love. There’s a million things that I could do, but at the end of the day, until they make the call…”

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, as FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will speak after being kidnapped by the Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, & Marina Shafir) on this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite below:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match:

Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC) vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, and Jay White

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to speak.

MJF to speak.

TOMORROW

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

We'll hear from FTR from their hometown, Asheville, NC.

