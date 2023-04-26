QTV is returning to AEW Dynamite tonight.

Last week’s Dynamite saw Wardlow capture the AEW TNT Title from Powerhouse Hobbs. QT Marshall tried to interfere on Hobbs’ behalf, but Wardlow’s new manager stopped him, then ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M took QT out with a superkick, sending him into a DDT from Arn. Wardlow then went on to finish Hobbs with a trio of powerbombs to become a three-time TNT Champion.

QT says he is not happy with the outcome of last week’s title match as Hobbs was in the midst of a great title reign. QT promised to explain more in a new episode of the TMZ-inspired QTV that will air on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW previously announced that Wardlow and Anderson will be on Dynamite to speak.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live Dynamite from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida:

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* We will hear from AEW President Tony Khan

* We will hear from Arn Anderson and new AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

* QTV returns with QT Marshall addressing Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW TNT Title loss to Wardlow

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie cannot use her Road to Valhalla finisher

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido

