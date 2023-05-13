A special Saturday edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight at 10pm ET on TNT due to the NHL Playoffs.

In addition to the announced card for tonight, Rampage will feature an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone talking to The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy about their win in The Firm Deletion Match.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped this pas Wednesday from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. You can click here for full spoilers. Below is the current card for tonight:

* The Gunns will speak

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

* Action Andretti vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

* Plus appearances by Saraya, Ruby Soho, Ethan Page and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from tonight’s Rampage.

