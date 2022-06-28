AEW has announced Christian Cage for Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

After his recent turn on Jungle Boy, and then last week’s controversial promo explaining his actions, Cage will be back on Dynamite this week to speak to the crowd again.

There’s no word yet on when the Cage vs. Jungle Boy match will happen, but we should know more after this week’s Dynamite.

Below is the updated announced line-up for this week’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

* Forbidden Door fallout

* Christian Cage will speak

* Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

