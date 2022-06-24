WWE has announced a new segment with Drew McIntyre for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

McIntyre has qualified for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on July 2 in Las Vegas, but he’s still focused on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE has announced that McIntyre will be on tonight’s SmackDown “to lay out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.”

WWE wrote in their official preview, “After a double disqualification in a brutal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract. Tonight, The SmackDown Warrior will explain the path he will take to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

McIntyre is rumored to challenge Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas:

* Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Women’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

* The Viking Raiders return to SmackDown action

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet in his rematch

* Drew McIntyre will “lay out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.