The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed during this week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has aired these vignettes for Powerhouse Hobbs over the past few weeks, and now they have announced that the next chapter will air during this week’s show. In the video seen below, Hobbs is shown walking through Oakland, CA, not far from his hometown of East Palo Alto. He promised to take what is his.

“I walk up and down these streets,” he said. “I’ve been bullied, I’ve been beaten up… it’s only made me tougher. I’m going to let each and every one of you feel the pain, the hurt, the happiness. I’m taking what belongs to me.”

Hobbs’ last AEW match came at Full Gear on November 19 when he worked the Triple Threat with Wardlow and the winner, AEW TNT & ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Before that, he defeated Rico Gonzalez on AEW Dark in late October, and lost the Unsanctioned Lights Out match to Ricky Starks on September 23 at the Grand Slam Rampage.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, along with the Hobbs promo:

* The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

