New FTW Champion Ricky Starks will celebrate his recent title win during tomorrow’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite on July 14 saw Starks capture the FTW Title from former Team Taz partner Brian Cage. Starks took to Twitter this week and confirmed that there will be a championship celebration at Fight for the Fallen.

The celebration was first mentioned during a backstage segment on last week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 show. Cage later indicated that he is planning to show up and crash Team Taz’s party. He further teased an interruption on Twitter, when responding to AEW’s tweet on how this will be a New Orleans-style celebration for Starks, who is from the city.

“Let’s celebrate me as a great wrestler, teammate and overall genius! Charlotte is special because of the Hornets so why not give the people something to look forward to for once! #AEWDynamite this Wed! [partying face emoji x 2],” Starks wrote.

The graphic for the Starks celebration includes Taz, Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Stay tuned for more on AEW’s 2021 Fight for the Fallen event, which will air live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets from AEW, Starks and Cage:

* Team Taz hosts a championship celebration for new FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* NJPW’s IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer defends against Hikuleo

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico and Private Party

* Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR

* The Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No Rules match

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds). If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title

* Tony Khan will have a big announcement on a future AEW event

