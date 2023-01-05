WWE has officially announced new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for the first blue brand episode of 2023.

Last week’s show saw Flair make her surprise return to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey, right after Rousey’s win over Raquel Rodriguez. Now WWE has announced that SmackDown will officially welcome Flair back this Friday night.

“The Queen is back and has reclaimed her throne. Find out what’s next for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” noted WWE in their announcement.

It was reported this week that Flair will be a babyface moving forward.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN:

* SmackDown officially welcomes back new Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

