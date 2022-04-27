The Jericho Appreciation Society will be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Chris Jericho took to Twitter and revealed that he and his crew will be on Dynamite tonight to call out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.

The two groups have been feuding for weeks now. Last week’s Dynamite saw Kingston take shots at Jericho, and then last Friday’s Rampage featured Kingston defeating Daniel Garcia with everyone else banned from ringside.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Jericho Appreciation Society calls out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight

* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match

You wanna insult the #JerichoAppreciationSociety and have us barred from the building last week?? All right @MadKing1981, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful …you better be at #AEWDynamite tomorrow night. We’ve got a few CHOICE WORDS to say to you!!! @AEW #GFY pic.twitter.com/hvjBGhI2S6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 26, 2022

