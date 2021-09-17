A new segment with Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has been announced for tonight’s taped AEW Rampage on TNT.

AEW has announced that Tony Schiavone will moderate a Face-To-Face segment between Baker and Soho on tonight’s Rampage, to hype their title match on next Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City.

Baker tweeted to hype the segment and wrote, “Tonight on #AEWRampage @realrubysoho has her first official appointment with me… and unfortunately for her I’ll have a mic instead of a drill. [microphone emoji]”

Soho sarcastically responded, “Wait wait wait….. Hold on…. You’re a Dentist?! [flushed face emoji]”

The rest of tonight’s Rampage was taped earlier this week at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with the full tweets from Baker and Soho:

* Tony Schiavone moderates Face-To-Face segment between Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Anna Jay vs. The Bunny

* Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega discuss their match at Grand Slam

* TNT Champion Miro defends his title against Fuego Del Sol, who will have his new car up for grabs

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a non-title match

