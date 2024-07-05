A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Scheduled as the first of three nights at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which includes WWE Money In The Bank on July 6 and WWE NXT Heatwave on July 7, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a segment involving Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Ahead of their six-man tag-team match against The Bloodline at WWE Money In The Bank 2024 on Saturday evening, Rhodes, Orton and Owens will address the group tonight on the “go-home” blue brand show.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is the follow-up appearance by The Bloodline following their vicious assault of “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman last week, A-Town Down Under vs. DIY for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

