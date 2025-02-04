A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
On Tuesday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling announced that Hangman Page will be appearing on the Wednesday night prime time two-hour program.
Also scheduled for the weekly AEW on TBS show, which this week emanates from Gateway Arena in Atlanta, Georgia are the following matches and segments:
* Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland
* Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family Member
* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm
