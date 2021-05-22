Two segments and a match have been added to next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

Impact has announced that Sami Callihan will kick off the show, but there’s no word yet on what he has to say.

Sami appeared on this week’s show to back up Moose as Impact World Champion, AEW World Champion & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers were about to jump him. Sami has expressed interest in the World Title chase.

It was also announced that Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Impact World Tag Team Champions Rhino and Joe Doering) will “address Impact” on Thursday’s show.

This week’s Impact saw Doering and Impact capture the straps by defeating NJPW stars FinJuice. Rhino used his “Call Your Shot Trophy” to get the title shot, which he won back at Bound For Glory last year. The cash-in came right after FinJuice retained over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in the main event.

A new match announced for Thursday’s Impact will see Knockouts go at it in 10-woman action. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan will team with Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz against Tenille Dashwood, Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, Havok and Rosemary.

Below is the updated line-up for next Thursday’s Impact:

* NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima will make his debut against an opponent TBA

* X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh

* Sami Callihan will open the show

* Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Impact World Tag Team Champions Rhino and Joe Doering) will “address Impact” on the show

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Tenille Dashwood, Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, Havok and Rosemary

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.