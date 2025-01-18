The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix continues to take shape.

On Saturday morning, the official WWE website updated the preview for the January 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with new segments announced for the show.

From WWE.com:

Jey Uso ‘is coming to your city!’ en route to his World Heavyweight Title Match against Gunther Just days before Saturday Night’s Main Event, we’ll hear “Main Event” Jey Uso’s comments about his imminent World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther. Prepare to Yeet on Raw, this Monday at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix. Sami Zayn takes to the mic this Monday on Raw After taking down The Miz last week, Sami Zayn is set to address the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix. Lyra Valkyria returns to Raw as the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion After defeating Dakota Kai in the explosive finals of the tournament to become the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria will return to light up Monday night. Damage CTRL are out to get payback on Pure Fusion Collective One week after suffering a narrow defeat in the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, Dakota Kai and her Damage CTRL sister-in-arms IYO SKY look to avenge the injury on Kairi Sane at the hands of PFC in an emotionally-charged tag team grudge match.

Previously announced for the show on 1/20 is Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective, New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to compete, as well as an appearance by JBL.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.