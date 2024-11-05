The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

During the taped November 4 episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a segment took place involving Sami Zayn and The Usos, which culminated with “Main Event” Jey Uso inviting Sami to Friday’s WWE SmackDown to hash out what happened at WWE Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns.

Later in the show, a commercial for the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown aired hyping “What’s next for Cody Rhodes” and “How will Roman Reigns handle aftermath of WWE Crown Jewel.”

Previously announced for the 11/8 blue brand show is WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect.

All of this and the rest of the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down this coming Friday night at 8/7c on USA Network.