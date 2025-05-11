WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced new updates for tomorrow night’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

PENTA is set to go one-on-one with Chad Gable, also known as El Grande Americano.

Additionally, Jey Uso will appear live on the show following a cheap shot he received from Logan Paul last week.

Tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 PM EST.

You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

* PENTA vs. Chad Gable

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

* The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

* CM Punk to appear.

* Jey Uso to appear live.