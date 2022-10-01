Two new segments have been added to Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW.

WWE has announced that Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their Extreme Rules contract for the Ladder Match on RAW.

It was also announced that The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles on RAW. Styles denied an invitation to join the group on this week’s RAW, and was then attacked by the group.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s go-home RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, along with a promo for the episode:

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.