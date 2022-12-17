AEW has announced that Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson will be appearing live in different segments during next Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Danielson will speak as he continues to chase AEW World Champion MJF. Starks will be appearing just one week after MJF used a low blow to retain the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring in their Winner Takes All main event at Winter Is Coming. After the match, Danielson came out and chased MJF away, then raised Starks hand in the air to close the show.

Below is the updated announced card for next week’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX:

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

