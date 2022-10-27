A new short-film featuring AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli and current free agent Erick Redbeard is now available to watch on Youtube.

The film, entitled, “Tito,” has won awards at festivals around the world including an Award of Excellence at the Independent Shorts Awards. It was also recognized at Festigious, IndieX Film Festival, and Venice Film Short Festival.

Tito’s plot description is as follows: “Caught in a rut at his thankless job in New York City’s seedy underworld, a worn out delivery driver attempts to find purpose in his life. As he struggles to navigate a city that feels like Hell, The Delivery Man finds comfort in his only friend, a dog named Tito. Distraught and desperate to change the course of his life, a chance encounter at a gas station might solve his problems once and for all.

Check it out below.