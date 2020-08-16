New Signing For The NXT UK Brand Announced

French pro-wrestling star Amale has announced on her personal Twitter account that she has signed to WWE’s NXT UK brand. She writes (in a translated tweet), “If you don’t have a reason to live, find a reason to die.” – @booba Your new WWE @NXTUK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by.”

“Si t’as pas de raison de vivre, trouve une raison de crever.” – @booba 🎶 Your new WWE @NXTUK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by @WWE – @WWEFrance Mettez un “🇫🇷” en commentaire les frenchies 🤍 pic.twitter.com/W5TG8tQVCB — Amale (@AmaleFrenchHope) August 13, 2020

Amale is the current wXw women’s champion. wXw was one of the many indie promotions added to the WWE Network earlier today.