 New Signing For The NXT UK Brand Announced

French pro-wrestling star Amale has announced on her personal Twitter account that she has signed to WWE’s NXT UK brand. She writes (in a translated tweet), “If you don’t have a reason to live, find a reason to die.” – @booba Your new WWE @NXTUK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by.”

Amale is the current wXw women’s champion. wXw was one of the many indie promotions added to the WWE Network earlier today.

