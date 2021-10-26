Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that lucha-libre stars Aramis and Arez will clash once again at the November 6th tapings of Fusion from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the card for the event, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Aramis vs. Arez where the winner receives a briefcase full of Cesar Duran’s cash for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Arguably one of the best bouts in MLW history is getting a sequel. Arez will meet his rival Aramis in a rematch to their critically acclaimed July clash in MLW. This time: the bout has championship implications… but that’s not all.

Cesar Duran has a briefcase full of cash, which will go to the victor!

Will Aramis go 2-0 against his rival from Mexico or will Arez even the score using his patented “strange style”?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars • Matt Cross • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.