WWE issued the following press release early this morning announcing that Finn Balor will be taking on Rey Mysterio on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Full details, including an updated lineup, can be found below.

The Mysterios and The Judgment Day’s bitter rivalry continues on Monday Night Raw when Rey Mysterio collides with the supposed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor.

The tumultuous relationship between the teams has been palpable, with each team trading wins and losses. The Mysterios seem to have had The Judgment Day’s number recently with victories at SummerSlam and on the Raw celebrating Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary in WWE. But with Rhea Ripley back in the fold for The Judgment Day, the numbers game will always be a factor.

Compounding this issue is the return of Edge, who made his return and helped The Mysterios win at SummerSlam. The Rated-R Superstar has his own score to settle with the group that viciously kicked him out months ago.

This past Monday Night on Raw however, Edge accidentally Speared Dominik Mysterio, causing tension with Edge and the father/son duo.

Can Rey Mysterio topple the leader of The Judgment Day or will Finn Bálor gain retribution for their SummerSlam loss? Plus how will Edge factor in? Find out Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

-Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

-Start of the women’s tag team tournament to crown new women’s tag team champions

-Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor