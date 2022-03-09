IMPACT Wrestling has announced that the Switchblade Jay White will face Chris Sabin at the April 1st Multiverse of Matches event, which takes place on April 1st as apart of WrestleCon in Texas.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE EVENT:
-Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
-The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes
-Ultimate-X matchup