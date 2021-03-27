IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new singles matchup for next week’s edition of Impact on AXS, which will air on Tuesday at 8pm EST, but is preparing to move to Thursday in the upcoming weeks. The man known as Suicide goes one-on-one with former WWE star Brian Myers.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR IMPACT:

-Suicide versus Brian Myers

-Havok/Nevaeh versus Fire & Flava

-Ace Austin/Madman Fulton versus TJP/Josh Alexander

-Kenny Omega and Don Callis set to appear