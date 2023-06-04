WWE has announced on Twitter that Mustafa Ali will be taking on Joe Gacy on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA. This will be Ali’s second match of the week as he is also scheduled to face Santos Escobar on Friday’s SmackDown.

🚨 🚨 🚨 After shocking everyone with his arrival to NXT, @AliWWE put an end to @JoeGacy's attack on @WesLee_WWE and Tyler Bate. Now, Ali will go one-on-one with Gacy THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/SiswCC9lNv — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JUNE 6TH NXT:

* Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers