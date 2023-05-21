WWE has announced a new matchup for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.

The first-ever NXT United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will go one-on-one with Eddy Thorpe. This will be a tune-up match for Bate as he prepares to face Wes Lee and Joe Gacy in a triple-threat match for the NXT North American Championship at Battleground.

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe

Tiffany Stratton vs. Cora Jade in a NXT Women’s Championship Semi-Final

Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria in a NXT Women’s Championship Semi-Final

Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker