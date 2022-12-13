Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Real1 (nZo aka Enzo Amore) will be taking on the legendary Microman at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced Real1 vs. Microman (presented by Mister Saint Laurent) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

“The World’s Greatest Wonder” versus the “Certified G” will meet for the first time ever in Philadelphia January 7.

The match came about at the insistence of Microman, who lobbied league officials to book the bout. Microman was disrespected by being literally punted by Real1 out of the ring at a critical moment in Battle RIOT IV.

The vicious elimination not only was brutal but cost Microman a coveted opportunity to win the Battle Riot and be granted a title shot anytime, anywhere.

Real1 reportedly has taken exception to Microman being heralded as pound-for-pound the world’s greatest fighter. A dirty boxer and former champion, Real1 has fought around the world and in his mind, is the uncrowned winner of Battle RIOT IV.

“MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t get any weirder than this one,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

What happens when the Real1 fights the Micro 1?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Below is the updated card for MLW Blood & Thunder:

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defends against YAMATO

* MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards defends against Johnny Fusion

* MLW World Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman defend against The Samoan SWAT Team

* Real1 vs. Microman

* Appearances by MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado, MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs, Mance Warner, Delirious, Sam Adonis, Billie Starkz, Cesar Duran, The FBI, La Estrella, and others