Major League Wrestling announced this evening on Twitter that the Man of the Hour, Lio Rush, will be returning to the promotion at their October 30th Fightland ’22 event in Philadelphia, where Rush will take on former world champion, Jacob Fatu.

Check out an updated card, as well as a list of who is scheduled to appear, below.

CARD

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.