Major League Wrestling announced this evening on Twitter that the Man of the Hour, Lio Rush, will be returning to the promotion at their October 30th Fightland ’22 event in Philadelphia, where Rush will take on former world champion, Jacob Fatu.
JACOB FATU vs. @IAMLioRush
Philly | Oct 30 | 🎟️ https://t.co/0qvY4qTVoL pic.twitter.com/ASTFhR2L4z
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 4, 2022
Check out an updated card, as well as a list of who is scheduled to appear, below.
CARD
Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie
Mance Warner
Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team
World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power
Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club
Microman
World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker
Cesar Duran
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.
Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.