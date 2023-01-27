Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Calvin Tankamn will be taking on AKIRA in singles-action at the February 4th SuperFight 2023 event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

What happens when “The Death Fighter” AKIRA and “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman collide in the cathedral of violence that is the 2300 Arena?

A division 1 recruited football player and MMA practitioner, Tankman is a decorated MLW grappler. Pressing the action with his strength, unexpected aerial attacks and rapid- striking and submissions, Tankman welcomes the challenge and complexities of what AKIRA brings to the squared circle.

AKIRA is a new breed of fighter.

Marrying Catch Wrestling and the Deathmatch fighting style, a seemingly unholy matrimony, AKIRA has brought together Inokiism and the crazy deathmatch stigmata of Jun Kasai. He calls this dangerous blend of fighting “CATCH x DEATH”.

On a blood-splattered journey of violence and education, AKIRA has traveled to every corner of combat sports, from the world of glass and barbed wire to battling in martial arts and catch-as-catch-can. Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless.

AKIRA’s goal is to become the best in the world, defy those that held him back, and showcase a new era of fighter with a new way. The AKIRA way.

Tipping the scales at 355 pounds, Tankman predicts the heavyweight hustle will steamroll over the AKIRA. Tankman wants the money, the championships, the respect… and will get it by any means. “The Death Fighter” AKIRA welcomes this challenge.

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

NO ROPES CATCH WRESTLING MATCH!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy The FBI

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

HARDCORE MATCH!

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

